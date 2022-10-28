Billy & the Showmen
Established more than fifty years ago by band leader Billy Frenz, Billy and the Showmen has earned their reputation as one of Connecticut's most enduring Rhythm & Blues bands. Billy and the Showmen specialize in hard-driving R&B, Soul, and Funk from the '60's and '70's. The band's repertoire includes the best of James Brown, Rick James, Percy Sledge, the Ohio Players, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Marvin Gaye, Wilson Pickett, Junior Welles, King Floyd, Average White Band, Tower of Power, Buddy Miles, Kool & the Gang, Otis Redding and classic Motown artists such as the Temptations and Sam & Dave.
This show will be held in our intimate Upstage area and we will host a Halloween costume contest.
Friday, 28 October, 2022
Contact:Box Office
Phone: 2033254466
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$10
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.