Billy & the Showmen

Established more than fifty years ago by band leader Billy Frenz, Billy and the Showmen has earned their reputation as one of Connecticut's most enduring Rhythm & Blues bands. Billy and the Showmen specialize in hard-driving R&B, Soul, and Funk from the '60's and '70's. The band's repertoire includes the best of James Brown, Rick James, Percy Sledge, the Ohio Players, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Marvin Gaye, Wilson Pickett, Junior Welles, King Floyd, Average White Band, Tower of Power, Buddy Miles, Kool & the Gang, Otis Redding and classic Motown artists such as the Temptations and Sam & Dave.



This show will be held in our intimate Upstage area and we will host a Halloween costume contest.