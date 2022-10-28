Event calendar brought to you by

Billy & the Showmen

The Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic St.
 Stamford, CT 06901
United States

Established more than fifty years ago by band leader Billy Frenz, Billy and the Showmen has earned their reputation as one of Connecticut's most enduring Rhythm & Blues bands. Billy and the Showmen specialize in hard-driving R&B, Soul, and Funk from the '60's and '70's. The band's repertoire includes the best of James Brown, Rick James, Percy Sledge, the Ohio Players, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Marvin Gaye, Wilson Pickett, Junior Welles, King Floyd, Average White Band, Tower of Power, Buddy Miles, Kool & the Gang, Otis Redding and classic Motown artists such as the Temptations and Sam & Dave.

This show will be held in our intimate Upstage area and we will host a Halloween costume contest.

Friday, 28 October, 2022

Phone: 2033254466
Website: Click to Visit

