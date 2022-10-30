Nightmare Before Christmas & Beetlejuice

Celebrate Halloween at The Palace Theatre with two movies on Sunday, October 30th! The Nightmare Before Christmas will play at 4:00 pm and Beetlejuice will play at 7:00 pm. The movies will be showed on our Main Stage. Tickets are $3.00 and must be purchased separately if you would like to see both movies.
