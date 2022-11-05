Anthony Rodia: Road Rage Tour

A first-generation Italian-American born and raised in Westchester, New York, Anthony Rodia came out of the womb making people laugh. In his 20’s he tried a few open mics, but ultimately took a different career path as a finance manager of a luxury car dealership. In 2019, Rodia returned to comedy and left his day job to become a full-time stand-up comic. He hit the ground running and performed 100 shows in just nine months, and within three years Anthony has gained a massive fan base online and around the country.
In a very short time, Anthony gained over 900,000 social media followers and his YouTube videos have amassed over 22 million views. Rodia’s comedy pulls from his real life and razor-sharp observations on marriage, parenthood, road rage, and everything else worthy of a social media rant.
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.