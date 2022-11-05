Anthony Rodia: Road Rage Tour

A first-generation Italian-American born and raised in Westchester, New York, Anthony Rodia came out of the womb making people laugh. In his 20’s he tried a few open mics, but ultimately took a different career path as a finance manager of a luxury car dealership. In 2019, Rodia returned to comedy and left his day job to become a full-time stand-up comic. He hit the ground running and performed 100 shows in just nine months, and within three years Anthony has gained a massive fan base online and around the country.



In a very short time, Anthony gained over 900,000 social media followers and his YouTube videos have amassed over 22 million views. Rodia’s comedy pulls from his real life and razor-sharp observations on marriage, parenthood, road rage, and everything else worthy of a social media rant.