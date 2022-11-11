Black Violin: Give Thanks Tour

Black Violin is lead by classically trained string players Wil B. (viola) and Kev Marcus (violin). Joining them onstage are DJ SPS and drummer Nat Stokes. The band’s Give Thanks Tour employs playful story telling, whimsical string melodies, and hard-hitting beats to highlight the unifying pillars of the holiday season: Giving back to others and being wholeheartedly thankful. Fans can expect to dance along to hits from the band’s Grammy Nominated Take the Stairs album as well as holiday favorites from their Give Thanks album.