Abilis Job Fair

Abilis is hiring! On Thursday, November 3, Abilis is holding a Job Fair for prospective employees. Those interested in working for Abilis are encouraged to review open positions in advance at abilis.us/get-involved/jobs.html. The Job Fair on Thursday, November 3, is from from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and is open to drop-ins, no appointments are required. Interviews will be conducted on-site at The Therapy Center at Abilis at 1150 Summer Street, Stamford, Connecticut. To learn more, call 203-531-1880.
