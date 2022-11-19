Pet Food Drive and Dog Adoption to Benefit of Halfway Home Rescue Inc

Help feed the animals of Halfway Home Rescue Inc! Join us for a pet food drive and dog adoption to benefit the dozens of animals in the care of Halfway Home Rescue. This amazing organization takes in animals who have been injured, abandoned, and abused, and works tirelessly to care for them and find them loving homes! Help stock their shelves with cat and dog food to support their rescue efforts!

Saturday, November 19th from 10am-2pm, 462 Oxford Road, Oxford, CT!