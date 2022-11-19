Pet Food Drive and Dog Adoption to Benefit of Halfway Home Rescue Inc
Old Oxford Center School
462 Oxford Road Oxford, CT06478 USA
Help feed the animals of Halfway Home Rescue Inc! Join us for a pet food drive and dog adoption to benefit the dozens of animals in the care of Halfway Home Rescue. This amazing organization takes in animals who have been injured, abandoned, and abused, and works tirelessly to care for them and find them loving homes! Help stock their shelves with cat and dog food to support their rescue efforts!
Saturday, November 19th from 10am-2pm, 462 Oxford Road, Oxford, CT!
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.