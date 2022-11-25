The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, located at 295 West Avenue in Norwalk, CT, will usher in the Holiday Season the day after Thanksgiving, on Nov. 25, 2022, 12 p.m. with a new exhibition titled, A Holiday Wonderland at the Mansion, which will run through Sat., Dec. 31, 2022. Tickets will range from $8-15, and admission is free for children under 8 years old. To purchase tickets, please visit www.lockwoodmathewsmansion.com/programs.

The exhibition, A Holiday Wonderland at the Mansion, curated by Museum Consultant Stacey Danielson with the assistance of Trustees Mimi Findlay and Paul Veeder and the LMMM Curatorial Committee, will capture the magic of the holiday season with historic-era tree displays, an enchanting winter wonderland featuring a 19th-century skating scene, a festive holiday dinner party, magnificent gowns, and more.

Recognized for the past two years as one of the 10Best Holiday Historic Home Tours in the U.S. by USA Today, the Museum will explore treasured Victorian holiday traditions and feature beautiful 21st-century Christmas trees and seasonal displays by interior designers Victoria Vandamm of Vandamm Interiors and Marcia Taylor Reid of Taylor Reid Design LLC, as well asfloral designer Danna DiElsi of The Silk Touch.

The 2022 Season is made possible by CT Humanities with generous funding provided by Connecticut State Department of Economic and Community Development/Connecticut Office of the Arts (COA) from the Connecticut State Legislature; LMMM’s Founding Patrons: The Estate of Mrs. Cynthia Clark Brown; LMMM’s Leadership Patrons: The Sealark Foundation; and LMMM’s 2022 Season Distinguished Benefactors: The City of Norwalk, The Maurice Goodman Foundation, and Lockwood-Mathews Foundation Inc.

The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum is a National Historic Landmark. For more information on the Holiday exhibition, schedules, and programs, please visit www.lockwoodmathewsmansion.com, e-mail info@lockwoodmathewsmansion.com, or call 203-838-9799.