Santa and his three LIVE reindeer return to Greenwich for the 14th Annual Greenwich Reindeer Festival & Santa’s Workshop presented by Jenny Allen / Compass Real Estate, “the North Pole on North Street,” Sam Bridge Nursery & Greenhouses, 437 North Street, Greenwich, Connecticut, from November 25 to December 24, 2022. The cherished town tradition continues for the fourteenth consecutive year at this expansive nursery where visitors can have their photo taken with Santa, meet the reindeer and also enjoy Santa’s Workshop, which provides more space for families, "Letter Writing to Santa Station" sponsored by Greenwich Pediatric Dental Group and a "Reindeer Coloring Station" sponsored by Jenny Allen/Compass while waiting in line for their photo with Santa. A portion of all photos with Santa will be donated to Kids In Crisis, a non- profit organization based in Greenwich. A Kids In Crisis Giving Tree will also be available for people to support their important mission. This all takes place just minutes from downtown Greenwich. Parking is free. Children, adults, and all dogs (on leashes) can have their photo taken with Santa at Santa’s Workshop. PLEASE BRING YOUR DOG FOR PHOTOS WITH SANTA ANYTIME WE'RE OPEN, but for an added incentive to visit Santa with your dog when the lines aren’t as long as Saturday, you'll receive a Doggy Gift Bag sponsored by Cornell University Veterinary Specialists every Monday - Friday throughout the event.

The community is invited to Sam Bridge for a “We’re Back Party” on Friday, November 25, from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday, November 26, 9 a.m to 6 p.m., when Santa’s Workshop officially opens for photos with Santa. While waiting for the reindeer to arrive Friday afternoon, everyone can enjoy special refreshments, face-painting, balloon artists, live music entertainment and many other special activities, which will also continue all- day Saturday!

Please check the website, www.GreenwichReindeerFestival.com, for all pricing for all photo packages. Hours for the Photos with Santa, are Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sam Bridge is closed on Sundays. The reindeer will depart on Thursday, December 22 but Santa will remain for photos through Christmas Eve, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.