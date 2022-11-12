Event calendar brought to you by

Spontaneous Expressions, Contemporary Seascapes and Abstracts Exhibit by Patti Davis Ganek

The Geary Gallery

576 Boston Post Road
 Darien, 06820
USA

The Geary Gallery of Darien proudly presents its November exhibit, "Spontaneous Expressions," featuring the contemporary seascapes and abstract paintings of Stratford, CT artist, Patti Davis Ganek. Her vibrant abstracts and marine paintings will be on display November 2-30. All are welcome and admission is free. The Geary Gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and is located at 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. For more details, call (203) 655-6633 or visit our website: https://gearygallery.com

Saturday, 12 November, 2022

Other Dates For This Event:

View Series Overview

Contact:

Anne Geary

Phone: 2036556633
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.