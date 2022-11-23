Spontaneous Expressions, Contemporary Seascapes and Abstracts Exhibit by Patti Davis Ganek
The Geary Gallery of Darien proudly presents its November exhibit, "Spontaneous Expressions," featuring the contemporary seascapes and abstract paintings of Stratford, CT artist, Patti Davis Ganek. Her vibrant abstracts and marine paintings will be on display November 2-30. All are welcome and admission is free. The Geary Gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and is located at 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. For more details, call (203) 655-6633 or visit our website: https://gearygallery.com
Wednesday, 23 November, 2022
Other Dates For This Event:
- Wednesday, 09 November, 2022
- Thursday, 10 November, 2022
- Friday, 11 November, 2022
- Saturday, 12 November, 2022
- Wednesday, 16 November, 2022
