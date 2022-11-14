Tweet An Evening with YES

The Palace Theatre 61 Atlantic St.

Stamford , CT 06901

United States

Progressive Rock pioneers and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, YES, head to Stamford, CT to perform on The Palace Theatre stage! Formed in 1968 by Jon Anderson and the late, and much-missed, Chris Squire, YES have been one of the most innovative, influential and best-loved bands in rock music history.

