On Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, 12-4 p.m., 295 West Ave., Norwalk, CT, the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum will feature a Holiday Open House with Santa Claus and a special musical performance featuring Music Theatre of Connecticut’s School of Performing Arts.

Visitors will also have an opportunity to view the exhibition, A Holiday Wonderland at the Mansion, take selfies or memorable family portraits, and enjoy the enchantment of the Museum’s holiday displays. During the event, the Mansion’s Café will be open to visitors and offer complimentary refreshments courtesy of Stew Leonard’s. Admission to the Holiday Open House is $5 per person. To purchase tickets please visit www.lockwoodmathewsmansion.com or at the door.

Santa Claus with his Loyal Elf (12:30-1:30 p.m.)

Santa Claus and his Loyal Elf will make their way through the Entrance of the Mansion, spending a full hour seated in the Music Room greeting children and hearing their Christmas wishes before Saint Nick heads back to the North Pole.

Music Theatre of Connecticut’s School of Performing Arts (2-3 p.m.)

LMMM’s audience will be transported by the MTC Showstoppers from the School of Performing Arts presenting a mix of holiday and Broadway tunes sung in solo, duets and ensemble performances.

Music Theatre of Connecticut’s School of Performing Arts trains over 300 students per year and produces two to three full scale musicals. MTC students have presented more than 200 productions including Spamalot, James and the Giant Peach, Snoopy, The Little Mermaid, Wizard of Oz, Matilda, The Addams Family, and more! Alumni of MTC’s College-Bound in the Performing Arts program have graduated or are currently pursuing performing arts degrees in top-tier programs including those at the University of Michigan, Boston Conservatory, Syracuse University, NYU, Northwestern University, Carnegie-Mellon University and Emerson College; others can be seen on Broadway, in regional theatres throughout the country, on television, and in feature films.

The 2022 Season is made possible in part by CT Humanities with generous funding provided by Connecticut State Department of Economic and Community Development/Connecticut Office of the Arts (COA) from the Connecticut State Legislature; LMMM’s Founding Patrons: The Estate of Mrs. Cynthia Clark Brown;LMMM’s Leadership Patrons: The Sealark Foundation; and LMMM’s 2022 Season Distinguished Benefactors: The City of Norwalk, The Maurice Goodman Foundation and Lockwood-Mathews Foundation, Inc. For more information on the Holiday Open House, tours and programs, please visit www.lockwoodmathewsmansion.com, email info@lockwoodmathewsmansion.com, or call 203-838-9799.