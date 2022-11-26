Stamford Comedy Club presents:

A night of stand-up comedy featuring professional comedians from New York City:

- Matt Koff, a writer for The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Adam Devine's House Party on Comedy Central and The History Channel

- Igor Martinez from The New York Comedy Festival

- John Butera from Amazon Prime and The Mohegan Sun Casino

- Sean Lynch from MTV, Showtime, and Amazon Prime

- Michelle Slonim from The Nick Cannon Show, ComedyCentral.com and HBO.com

- Ben Rosenfeld from his comedy special on Amazon Prime, SiriusXM, and FOX's Laughs

***FOOD&DRINK MINIMUM POLICY PLEASE READ***

***In addition to the ticket price, there is a minimum of $20 food/drink per person during the show.***

Upon check-in, you will pay the additional $20 food/drink minimum fee and receive a ticket that will be applied at the end of the show as a $20 credit towards your food and drink check. The food/drink minimum must be used during the show; previous payments from the regular restaurant will not count toward the food/drink minimum. Tax and gratuity are not included in the $20 minimum.

Can't make the show but love laughing? Our following show dates are: December 17 and December 31

* Line-ups are subject to change without notice*

Comedian Bios:

Matt Koff is an Emmy-winning television writer and stand-up comedian. He currently writes for The Daily Show With Trevor Noah. He's also written for The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.

He released his debut stand-up album, WHO'S MY LITTLE GUY?, on 800 Pound Gorilla Records.

As a stand-up, Matt has appeared on Adam Devine's House Party on Comedy Central and The History Channel series I Love the 1880s. He has toured with John Oliver, Michael Ian Black, and Bo Burnham. When Matt is not doing stand-up, he usually eats a gyro in the rain.

Additionally, Matt has written for IFC's Onion News Network, Comedy Central's Onion SportsDome, and the White House Correspondents' Dinner with Hasan Minhaj. He is also genuinely flattered that you've read this far.

Igor Martinez was born in the mean streets of Venezuela, raised in a swamp in South Florida, and is now a stand-up comedian based in New York City. He blends his physicality, Hispanic background, and embarrassing anecdotes to create a brand of comedy that brings shame to his traditional Latin mother. If he's not eating Nutella or loitering at the dog park, he can be seen performing at clubs all around New York City.

John Butera is a nationally touring, self-deprecating, Italian American comic from Long Island. He can be seen on Amazon Prime and has headlined clubs and casinos up and down the east coast, including Mohegan Sun, CT, Catch a Rising Star in Princeton, NJ, Snappers in Palm Harbor, FL, and Keystone Stage, PA.

Sean Lynch is best known for his appearances on Comedy Central's Contest Searchlight with Denis Leary and Lenny Clarke and for various voices on his hit MTV show Celebrity Deathmatch. Sean has also appeared on MTV Spring Break, Showtime's Comedy Shorts, and HBO's Flashback. He has written for MTV, Spike TV, and The Food Network. His voice is well known as an announcer for MTV, The Grand Theft Auto game series, and several commercials. Lynch's comedic style has been described as "A storyteller with the energy and vocal versatility of Robin Williams tempered with the folksy narrative of a young Garrison Keillor."

Two days after Michelle Slonim gave birth to a baby girl, Michelle received an email saying she was cast in a sketch for Late Night With Seth Meyers. Michelle had gone on many auditions: once in a chicken costume, another time in a bikini while eight months pregnant, and she never got the part. A week after her baby was welcomed into the world, Michelle's in hair, makeup, and wardrobe, on set for a major network television show. She plans to have a second child so she can make an appearance on Colbert. Michelle has appeared on Comedy Central, HBO, and SiriusXM Radio web shows. You can see her performing stand-up comedy in most clubs and bar shows in New York City.

Ben Rosenfeld's comedy is "playfully dark, brilliant." Ben's comedy blends his family's experience as Russian Jewish immigrants in America with his philosophical beliefs, political observations, and unique characters. Ben has been seen on BuzzFeedVideo and is slightly "TikTok famous," with over a quarter-million followers and 11 million likes. He's also appeared on FOX's Laughs, Travel Channel's Mysteries At The Museum, CBS This Morning, Nat Geo's Brain Games, Netflix's Brainchild, NPR's Weekend Edition, SiriusXM Radio, The New York Post, and been featured as TimeOut New York's Joke of the Week. He has twice headlined at Caroline's on Broadway, hosted at the Lincoln Center, and performs nightly in New York City. Ben has four comedy albums and two illustrated humor books.