Propark Mobility Hosts ‘Shuttles to Sleighs Toy Drive’

Kicks off annual toy drive Nov. 19 with ‘Family Fun Photoshoot Day’ Hartford, Conn.-based Propark Mobility is hosting its annual Shuttles to Sleighs Toy Drive in support of Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, a not-for-profit children’s hospital in Hartford.The drive kicks off with a “Family Fun Photoshoot Day,” Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at Propark Mobility headquarters, 1 Union Place, Hartford. Bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate, and get a fun family holiday photo. Sign up for a time slot at: https://bit.ly/3SDowFx. To donate online, visit: https://give.connecticutchildrens.org/proparkmobility

