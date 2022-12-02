Event calendar brought to you by
Westhill Auditorium
125 Roxbury Rd
Stamford, CT
06902
Tickets are now on sale to The Stamford All-School Musical’s production of “Something Rotten!” The Stamford All-School Musical, now in its 15
th year, is an afterschool musical theater program sponsored by the Stamford Public Schools. This year’s cast and crew features students ages 13 through 12 th grade from 12 area schools. “Something Rotten!” is a hilariously outrageous musical comedy set in the ‘90’s – the 1590’s! You won’t want to miss it! There will be five performances - December 2, 3, 9, 10 & 11 – at Westhill High School, 125 Roxbury Road. To order tickets online, visit www.stamfordallschoolmusical.org – tickets may also be purchased at the school box office one hour prior to curtain.
Friday, 02 December, 2022
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Contact:
Nancy Freedman
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
