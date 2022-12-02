Event calendar brought to you by

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Westhill Auditorium

125 Roxbury Rd
 Stamford, CT 06902

Tickets are now on sale to The Stamford All-School Musical’s production of  “Something Rotten!” The Stamford All-School Musical, now in its 15th year, is an afterschool musical theater program sponsored by the Stamford Public Schools.  This year’s cast and crew features students ages 13 through 12th grade from 12 area schools. “Something Rotten!” is a hilariously outrageous musical comedy set in the ‘90’s – the 1590’s! You won’t want to miss it! There will be five performances - December 2, 3, 9, 10 & 11 – at Westhill High School, 125 Roxbury Road.  To order tickets online, visit www.stamfordallschoolmusical.org – tickets may also be purchased at the school box office one hour prior to curtain.

 

Friday, 02 December, 2022

Contact:

Nancy Freedman

Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.