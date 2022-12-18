Music Theatre of Connecticut MainStage, Fairfield County's professional award-winning theatre company continues their 36th MainStage Season with a cabaret series entitled, Holiday on Broadway. The series brings four award-winning cabaret artists to Norwalk for performances featuring holiday hits, Broadway classics, and more! Right in time for this special season, Holiday on Broadway is the perfect outing to celebrate love, joy, and of course, music!

Kicking off Holiday on Broadway on December 9th at 8pm and December 10th at 2pm is Christmas with Lee: Starring David Maiocco as Liberace.Glitz, glamour, music, and holiday fun for the whole family! Come share the joy of the season with Liberace as he tickles the ivories through all your holiday favorites. On December 10th at 8pm and December 11th at 2pm, Frank Mastrone presents Christmas Time Is Here, a collection of holiday favorites, American songbook standards and Broadway classics. The following weekend on December 16th at 8pm and December 17th at 2pm is Winter Wishes/Holiday Dreams with Leslie Orofino. She will take the audience on a life affirming, fun loving, journey with music of Irving Berlin, Don Costa, Dylan, Alberta Hunter, Peggy Lee, Frank Loesser, Johnny Mandel and many others. Last but not least on December 17th at 8pm and December 18th at 2pm is Christmas Memories with Maureen Hamill. This wonderful night will be filled with Christmas memories of music from 1940 (The Andrew Sisters), Broadway and holiday classics.