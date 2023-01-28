Epilepsy C.A.R.E Day

The Epilepsy Foundation of Connecticut will be hosting a FREE educational conference on January 28, 2023, at the Sheraton Hartford South Hotel in Rocky Hill, CT for patients, caregivers, and medical professionals. Check in and breakfast will start at 8:30 am and presentations will begin at 9:00 am.

Attendees will hear from medical professionals about the latest developments in epilepsy treatments and other epilepsy topics. Attendees will also get to participate in a Question and Answer session, enjoy a FREE BREAKFAST and view exhibits from our sponsors.

Topics Include:

Latest Developments in Epilepsy Treatments with Veeresh Kumar NS, MD (Epilepsy Center at Saint Francis Hospital) and John Greenfield Jr, MD (Department of Neurology at UConn Health)

Pediatric Epilepsy Care with Jennifer Madan Cohen, MD (Epilepsy Center at Connecticut Children's)

Epilepsy Health Equity with Jose Montes-Rivera, MD (Department of Neurology at UConn Health)

Psychosocial Considerations of Epilepsy with Novelette Spence, LCSW (Hartford HealthCare Neuroscience Institute Comprehensive Epilepsy Center)

The event will be moderated by Lawrence Hirsch, MD (Yale Comprehensive Epilepsy Center).