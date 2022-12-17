Ice Cream, Pictures with Santa, and Dog Adoption Event to Benefit Halfway Home Rescue Inc.

What's better than holiday fun with adoptable dogs!!! Join us on Saturday, December 17th from 11am-3pm for a special event at the Micro Creamery in Woodbridge, CT! Treat yourself to some delicious ice cream, photos with Santa Claus, and meet some wonderful dogs looking to go home for the holidays!!

This event is a fundraiser for Halfway Home Rescue Inc!

1652 Litchfield Turnpike, Woodbridge, CT