Still Reflections: Robert S. Brown Exhibit at the Geary Gallery

The Geary Gallery of Darien proudly presents its December exhibit, "Still Reflections," featuring the realistic still life acrylic paintings of Lynbrook, Long Island artist, Robert S. Brown. His detailed still lifes will be on display December 1-24. All are welcome and admission is free. The Geary Gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and is located at 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. For more details, call (203) 655-6633 or visit our website: https://gearygallery.com