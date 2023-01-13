LaughTrax: HNH Comedy with Olga Namer

HNH Comedy is taking over our UpStage area! Olga Namer will be headling this series with a handful of hilarious openers. This will be a night full of comedy all from the local area!



- - -



Olga Namer is a New York based stand-up comedian and actress.



Born in Brooklyn and raised in an Orthodox Jewish home, Olga was married by 17 and divorced by 20 (it’s a long story - come see my set!). Inspired by Sarah Silverman and Larry David, Olga brings her unique point of view of life to her comedy that has been described as “funny, honest, authentic, and sarcastic.”