Floyd Nation: Experience Pink Floyd

The Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic St.
 Stamford, CT 06901
United States

Floyd Nation is a U.S. based Pink Floyd Tribute Band that performs all of your favorite hits from the vast collection of Pink Floyd albums such as The Wall, Dark Side of the Moon, Animals, Wish You Were Here, Meddle and The Division Bell.

You’ll be immersed in sound, lights and lasers as they take you on an epic journey, bringing back your best memories of some of the most iconic music ever produced. The group’s precise tone and extreme accuracy, shows their deep respect for the music of one of the most incredible bands to ever take the world stage.

Saturday, 14 January, 2023

2033254466
