Floyd Nation: Experience Pink Floyd
Floyd Nation is a U.S. based Pink Floyd Tribute Band that performs all of your favorite hits from the vast collection of Pink Floyd albums such as The Wall, Dark Side of the Moon, Animals, Wish You Were Here, Meddle and The Division Bell. You’ll be immersed in sound, lights and lasers as they take you on an epic journey, bringing back your best memories of some of the most iconic music ever produced. The group’s precise tone and extreme accuracy, shows their deep respect for the music of one of the most incredible bands to ever take the world stage.
Saturday, 14 January, 2023
08:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Contact:
Box Office
Phone: 2033254466
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
